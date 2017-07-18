This tool lets you see what your exiting employees are thinking

Human resources departments may want to take a look at this new software from contemporary career transition services provider, RiseSmart.

The company announced that today its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, RiseSmart Insight is now available in Canada. The platform allows organizations to collect exiting employee sentiment and gather insight into the organization’s brand via those employees.

“Insight has been very popular with our US-based customers because it delivers outplacement data in context, giving HR the information to make decisions that improve their processes before, during, and after a layoff,” said Michael Grey, vice president of products at RiseSmart in a statement.

Insight tracks actionable outplacement metrics that include employee engagement, landing rates, and satisfaction scores. HR teams can then take those metrics from a single dashboard. This dashboard is fully localized in Canadian French and English, and includes secure transmission of sensitive HR data.

In order to gather data on what a leaving employee was experiencing, Insight is equipped with an Alumni Sentiment Rating. This is a reputation performance indicator that tracks how employees felt about the handling of separation with the organization.

“Our Canadian customers have been clamoring for the on-demand analytics that Insight provides,” said Laurie Compartino, Canada general manager at RiseSmart. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our Canadian customers this level of outplacement tracking and insight – especially at a time when companies are eager to keep their fingers on the pulse of their employer brands.”