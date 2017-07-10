Tech sector growth map of Canada – Top 250 ICT firms added

If you’re curious to see where all the tech hubs across Canada are found, just look at the clusters of ICTcompanies on the Branham300 top 250 revenue earners list for 2017 form.

A new addition to our Tech Sector Growth in Canada map, and your eye will be drawn to the green dots leading from the tip of Ontario, down Highway 401 to the northeast east corner and right into Quebec, reaching Montreal. Zoom in on Toronto and you’ll see it holds the most dense cluster of companies on this list, bursting out into many different offices.

Thanks to the Branham300 group, we’ve been able to add an exciting new layer onto our custom Google Map. Started last November with a comparison of several different reports on tech sector job growth, our goal is to have one place that collects all the data measuring Canada’s tech sector growth in one place.

Here’s the six sources of data you can explore in our customized Google Map below:

Layer 1) JLL Technology Outlook 2016 Canada – leasing deals



Layer 2) Same JLL report – employment growth



Layer 3) Brookfield Institute, The State of Canada’s Tech Sector 2016



Layer 4) CBRE Scoring Tech Talent 2016



Layer 5) Statistics Canada – ICT employers per capita 2016



Layer 6) 2017 Branham300 Top 250 ICT companies list



Detailed data layers breakdown

Layers 2, 3, and 4 all show growth in tech jobs for 2016. But each one reports on this growth differently. For example, the number of tech jobs available in Montreal for 2016 are 87,433 according to JLL; 112,900 according to CBRE, and 222,200 according to Brookfield.

Layer 1 shows the biggest lease transactions made in the past year is from JLL Research’s Technology Outlook 2016 Canada report. Jones Lange LaSalle Inc. is a professional services and investment management firm with a specialization in real estate. Its research arm is staffed with 415 researchers and Toronto-based research manager Thomas Farr is the contact listed on this report.

Layer 2, from the same report, is showing tech sector job growth since 2001. The report lacks a methodology section, but cites JLL Research and Statistics Canada for its data.

Layer 3 shows concentration of tech sector employment is from The State of Canada’s Tech Sector, 2016 by Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Explained in a methodology section, the data is from Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey and analyzed by Brookfield to produce the city-by-city breakdown of employment.

In a detailed methodological breakdown, Brookfield explains that it used four main criteria to classify an occupation as a “tech sector” occupation. That included 1) Use of STEM knowledge base to perform duties 2) Engaged in R&D 3) Strong understanding and use of high-tech 4) Highly engaged in the production of high-tech outputs. If an occupation meets at least three out of four of these criteria, Brookfield considers it a tech sector job.

Layer 4 represents data from CBRE Research and its report released in early November. This report ranked 10 cities across Canada by a score that is an aggregate of 13 different metrics that represent employment, education, tech industry outlook and real estate market outlook. The metrics are weighted in importance to companies that are seeking tech talent, for example favouring tech labour costs over tenant rent. The most-weighted metric is what percentage of total employment that tech represents. CBRE also used Statistics Canada data on tech talent, using its definition of four job classes ranging form software developers and programmers to computer support and database systems workers, which are highly concentrated in the high-tech industry.

Layer 5 shows the Statistics Canada data on concentration on the number of ICT firms hiring employees in the top nine regions for this across the country.

Layer 6 places all 250 ICT firms on the Branham300 list for 2017 on the map by address. Click on these icons to see details about revenue and relative change in rank over last year.

We’d like to continue to develop this map with new data sources and new indicators of tech sector growth in Canada. If you have data you want to share with us, let us know in the comments below or tweet @brianjjackson.