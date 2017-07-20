Sports streaming service will make watching NFL games easier in Canada

While having an entire league of their own, it’s no secret that Canadians also love their American football.

As a result, sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”) has announced it will be launching in Canada so fans can access NFL Game Pass, a digital subscription product that includes every live NFL game of the 2017 season, including pre-season, regular season, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl. As part of the package, viewers will also get access to NFL RedZone, a program hosted by Scott Hanson that broadcasts all games and offers commentary, the NFL Network, and award-winning NFL FILMS and Network programming

DAZN’s platform will have both live and on-demand NFL coverage with no blackouts, and will be available on a range of connected devices, such as smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and game consoles. It also boasts features such as pausing and rewinding live games.

“We know that Canada is home to many NFL fans and we’re excited to transform the way they experience the NFL and other live sports,” James Rushton, CEO of DAZN, says in a July 20 press release. “After successfully launching in four countries around the world, we are thrilled to bring DAZN to Canada where fans are so passionate and sport is a way of life. DAZN is designed to put fans first, so we’re confident fans will enjoy our product and proposition.”

Payment options include a monthly subscription plan of CAD20 a month, or annually for a “limited introductory price” of CAD150. Additionally, all subscribers will get 30 days free.

DAZN, which was founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, also says it will provide access to “other popular sports from top leagues and competitions around the world.”