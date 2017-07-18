Say hello to Google’s new hiring management app

Google’s new “Hire” app is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with their internal hiring process.

At its core, the app an applicant tracking service. As such, Hire will integrate with other G Suite apps such as Gmail and Google Calendar in order to fully manage the hiring process end-to-end.

And don’t mistake Hire for Google for Jobs, the Redwood, CA-based company’s announcement from earlier this summer. Google for Jobs is for the opposite side of the spectrum – the job seekers. At the tim,e the missing piece in that announcement was helping businesses with job hiring tools. While Hire doesn’t help with an actual job posting, it will help hiring managers manage their applicants.

“Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools,” said Berit Johnson, senior product manager of Google Cloud, in a blog post announcing Hire.

For instance, Hire can be used to communicate with job candidates in Gmail or Hire and your emails will sync automatically in both and schedule interviews in Hire with visibility into an interviewer’s schedule from Calendar. Hire will automatically include details like contact information, the full interview schedule, and what questions each interviewer should focus on in the calendar invite.

Hiring managers can also use Hire to track candidate pipeline and then visualize that data in Google Sheets.

Google Hire is available today for purchase in the U.S. for all businesses under 1,000 employees that use G Suite. It is unclear when the service will expand to Canada.