Samsung officially releases the Galaxy S8

It’s finally here.

After months of rumours, bombastic keynotes, and enthusiastic pre-release videos, Samsung Electronics Ltd. has officially released the latest addition to its Galaxy line of smartphones.

The new devices will initially be available in four markets – Canada, the U.S., Puerto Rico, and South Korea – and will continue rolling out to additional markets in the coming weeks.

Confirming rumours that had been floating around since last year, Samsung revealed during a March 29 launch event in New York City that its newest flagship smartphone would feature a curved, bezel-free design the company called the “Infinity display”; support for its new digital assistant, Bixby; replace the physical home button with a pressure-sensitive sensor underneath the screen; and – in a possible swipe at a controversial feature of rival Apple Inc.’s iPhone 7 – a headphone jack.

It’s also more than likely the company is eager to put six months of controversy behind it: Since September, when it was discovered that the batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 line were prone to overheating and exploding, Samsung has had to face not only fallout from the failure of one of its flagship smartphone lines, but the high-profile arrest of its chair, who is currently on trial for bribery.

The S8 is currently available through Samsung Canada’s website for $1,035.