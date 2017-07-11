OpenText unveils new human resources management tool

Human resources is getting a simplified new management software.

Canadian enterprise information management company OpenText has launched its People Center, an HR application that will deliver human resource management capabilities, at its annual Enterprise World, which is being held this year in Toronto from July 11 to 13.

The software is available both on-premise and as a service, and provides employees and HR teams with self-serve access to relevant information, forms and documents; enables faster response to inquiries and requests; and gives IT and HR staff the ability to better address critical HR issues, the company says.

OpenText’s goal with People Center’s release is to give talent-focused organizations deeper visibility and insight into their HR services by simplifying access to employee documents and allowing companies to take a data-driven approach to HR by incorporating predictive analytics. The platform also includes an employee portal with case management abilities that can be integrated with the rest of the company’s employee information manager portfolio.

With People Center, HR departments will be able to:

Centralize content and gain compliance – Access control by role to ensure confidentiality and protect employees’ privacy along with regulatory tracking to ensure employees have all documents in place to avoid compliance concerns.

– Access control by role to ensure confidentiality and protect employees’ privacy along with regulatory tracking to ensure employees have all documents in place to avoid compliance concerns. Simplify question and request responses – Easily capture, respond and track inquiries and requests, and quickly build additional processes to manage employee engagement and increase responsiveness.

– Easily capture, respond and track inquiries and requests, and quickly build additional processes to manage employee engagement and increase responsiveness. Gain visibility and control of key metrics and service level agreementss – Track and report on key metrics to optimize HR service delivery performance.

It will be generally available in late summer 2017, OpenText says, but initially only for the North American market.