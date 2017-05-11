Next Windows 10 update will make it easy to edit work across devices: Microsoft

Windows 10 users will be able to save, open, and edit projects across Windows, iOS, and Android devices after Microsoft Corp. implements the upcoming Fall Creators Update in September, the company announced Thursday.

According to the Redmond, Wash. tech giant, the next Windows 10 update will include an AI-driven feature the company is calling Microsoft Graph, a so-called “intelligent fabric” that will invite users to automatically documents with the Microsoft cloud, allowing them to close files, websites, or apps on a desktop PC and reopen them on their mobile devices without any steps in between.

In a May 11 press release Terry Myerson, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Windows and devices group, said the cross-platform feature was part of the company’s broader aim to empower creators of all stripes, from business users to artists to social media-savvy teens.

“We’re excited for our customers to take advantage of… [the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update’s] modern, unified design for cross-device experiences,” Myerson said, noting the update would also provide “an easier path for developers to create for the future of computing” and “empower innovative experiences.”

Of course, rather than operating as a single unified feature, Microsoft Graph is an amalgamation of multiple additions to Windows 10, including:

Timeline , a feature that will display whatever apps, files, or websites the user last opened or modified, whether on mobile or desktop, allowing users to easily hop between platforms in real time.

, a feature that will display whatever apps, files, or websites the user last opened or modified, whether on mobile or desktop, allowing users to easily hop between platforms in real time. Pick Up Where You Left Off , a similar Cortana feature that will allow users to resume their work across Windows, iOS and Android devices.

, a similar Cortana feature that will allow users to resume their work across Windows, iOS and Android devices. Clipboard , which will allow users to easily copy just about anything on a desktop PC and paste it onto their mobile device.

, which will allow users to easily copy just about anything on a desktop PC and paste it onto their mobile device. OneDrive Files on Demand, which will give users access to all files in the cloud without requiring them to download anything onto a specific device.

According to Microsoft, more than 500 million devices now run Windows 10.