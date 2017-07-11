New League service invites workers to monitor their health on their smartphones

Digital platform-based health insurance provider League Inc. is placing employees’ health at their fingertips.

On Tuesday the company announced Health Concierge, a mobile platform that invites members covered by its insurance to connect with registered nurses via instant messaging, register with doctors and specialists for consultations, and monitor treatment plans, all of it integrated with League’s core benefits solution.

“Part of the complexity of this sector is the fragmented view consumers have between their benefits and the wider range of healthcare services,” League’s chief health officer, Lori Casselman, said in a July 11 statement.

To help deliver its new service in certain markets, the Toronto-based company is collaborating with Dialogue, a Montreal-based virtual integrated healthcare services platform provider that also connects users with a full range of healthcare professionals, including nurses, physicians, and allied health practitioners.

For the time being, Dialogue’s services will be used in tandem with League’s as a “resource partner” in Ontario and British Columbia.

In the July 11 statement, Casselman said that League and Dialogue’s “shared vision for a more integrated model” made the latter the right first partner to “help deliver access to quality care for our members.”

In a statement of his own, Dialogue co-founder and CEO Cherif Habib said his company was excited to provide more Canadians with instant access to an extensive care team, video consultations, full care navigation, prescription handling, and personal health records.

“This is a big step towards combining dedicated providers with leading-edge technology for consumers,” Habib said.

Health Concierge is presently in beta, with all League members receiving free access. For more information, visit League’s website here, or Dialogue’s website here.