Moneris launches iPad app as mobile point of sale solution for retailers

Payment processing company Moneris Solutions has launched a new tablet-based solution to help retailers manage sales, inventory and customer profiles from an intuitive Apple iPad app.

Payd Pro Plus is the latest addition to the family of Payd mobile payment products. It includes the Payd Card Reader, which plus into a smartphone or tablet to swipe credit cards, similar to the Square card reader. Payd Pro is a separate keypad device that connects to the smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and allows a retailer to accept Interact debit as well as credit card payments as long as they have Wi-Fi or mobile data access.

And rounding out the mobile point of sale solution is now Payd Pro Plus, which gives retailers more back-end analytics capabilities through a cloud-based app. The interface can be customized for the business, and product inventory and customer profiles can be managed using the iPad’s camera to load photos. And, of course, it has the functionality of a point of sale system and can be paired with other Bluetooth devices, such as a bar code scanner and receipt printer.

“Retail expectations have really changed. Today, our customers want their business apps to be like consumer apps- easy, intuitive and user-friendly,” said Rob Cameron, chief product and marketing officer at Moneris, in a statement. “Also, consumers want to pay their way with a card or a tap. With Payd Pro Plus we provide that balance. Whether businesses are in a single or multi-location operation, this is the simplest way to take advantage of an all-in-one mPOS solution.”

Moneris has also launched a new field service capability to help businesses get up and running with the solution on the customer site.

Square Canada offers its own suite of mobile POS solutions, including robust analytics capabilities, although it is not currently able to offer Interact debit processing. Other competitors include Vancouver-based Payfirma and nTrust, as well as Intuit and Sage, among others.