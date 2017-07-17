MediaValet lets marketers securely share their most valuable data

With the digital ecosystem expected to double in size every two years and multiply 10-fold between 2013 and 2020 – from 4.4 trillion gigabytes to 44 trillion gigabytes – largely due to the rapid adoption of social media, everyone from the average consumer to startups and enterprises will need a efficient way to manage their digital assets.

CDN Channel Elite Award nominee MediaValet is hoping to fill that gap, especially for digital-oriented marketing teams.

The organization provides a cloud-based digital asset management solution that allows marketing teams to organize, manage and share brand visuals, media, and documents in one secure, central location, while also providing user-friendly administrative tools such as cascading categories, folders, and searchable keywords.

The management solution can “reduce bottlenecks, improve workflow, and boost the ROI of their media,” the company says, adding that because it supports unlimited users, the MediaValet platform’s use can be extended to an entire business. Applicable to almost any industry – from healthcare and education to high tech and low tech – it also supports integration with popular applications such as team collaboration platform Slack.

“Everything that marketing creates is typically developed and saved in a digital format,” MediaValet adds. “Content and content-based marketing is driving results for marketers and influencing business outcomes more than ever before. As more enterprises respond to the demand for content, their asset storage grows at a phenomenal rate and this isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.”

In addition to its primary services, the company offers unlimited support with initial onboarding and training at no additional cost to the customer. And for those worried about security, MediaValet “triple replicates each and every asset as soon as it’s uploaded and then geo-replicates in secondary data centres, on the same continent, for added redundancy and security,” the company says, adding that all of this is done within an ISO 27001 audited and certified environment.