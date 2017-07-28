MBC promises to make managed IT services a delightful experience

One of the key barriers to digital transformation – a challenge many of our readers are no doubt familiar with – is how difficult it can be to implement the IT infrastructure and cloud-based services that are supposed to make conducting business easier in the first place.

CDN Channel Elite Award nominee MBC Managed IT Services wants to do something about that.

On both its website and application, the Richmond Hill, Ont.-based solution provider emphasizes to executives, IT professionals, and office managers alike its delivery of capital-D “Delightful IT.”

“IT isn’t only our business, it’s our passion and keeping our customers delighted is part of every call we take, ticket we solve and network we deploy,” the company writes in its application. “It’s called delightful IT and we guarantee it!”

Since 2000, MBC has been helping Canadian businesses grow by managing their corporate technology needs through cloud solutions, IT services ranging from network deployment to disaster recovery, and strategic consulting. And while the company’s clients operate in multiple verticals, from publishing to law to education (the University of Toronto is a customer) all share their provider’s desire for IT to be “simple, secure and modern.”

“Our core values – Knowledge, Responsive and Honest – serve as fundamental beliefs that dictate our behavior,” the company writes, “and are aligned around customer requirements so that we continually anticipate, meet and exceed client expectations in a delightful way.”

The company’s service level agreement even includes an employee satisfaction guarantee, allowing the company and its employees to measure their success in delighting customers, and the company delivers its services using a framework it calls the IT Lifecycle program, which “aligns IT needs with business growth while ensuring up-to-date IT infrastructure and leveraging both public and private cloud,” according to the company.