HP tags Christian Slater and Mafiaboy for cybersecurity projects

HP Inc. has captured a bit of the artistic bug, and it’s landed the company at the famous Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The company has extended its work with award-winning actor Christian Slater for season 2 of its The Wolf web-series debuting on YouTube. In The Wolf: The Hunt Continues, Slater continues his work as The Wolf, a hacker targeting the healthcare industry.

Produced by HP USA and directed by Lance Acord (Lost in Translation, Being John Malkovich), HP has found a new way to educate others on the threats of cybersecurity in riveting manner.

Check out the trailer below, and you can watch the full film here.

The U.S. arm of HP isn’t the only faction of the company working towards creative projects. HP Canada released its mini-documentary Rivolta earlier this spring to critical acclaim from one of the biggest film festivals in the world. At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year, HP was awarded a Cannes Lions award for the production of Rivolta.

Rivolta follows the life of Montreal-based hacker Michael Calce, better known as Mafiaboy. At the age of 15, Calce took down the websites of some of the largest companies in the world at the height of the e-commerce boom cause an estimated $1.7 billion in losses. Now an adult, Calce is an ethical hacker, and working to inform the market about the vulnerabilities that could cause them harm.

Produced by HP Canada and directed by Academy Award nominated director Hubert Davis (Hardwood), Rivolta tells the Mafiaboy’s story and warns that it’s not just governments that are prime targets for hackers, but businesses as well.

You can watch the trailer below, and check out the full mini-doc here. We highly recommend the 20 minutes to watch it.