How does the new Asus Zenpad hold up to the iPad and Galaxy Tab?

Brian Jackson

Published: August 17th, 2015

A new flagship-calibre tablet hit the market today as Asustek Computer Inc. (Asus) announced the release of its new ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA device in Canada and other markets.

The new ZenPad is an Android-powered tablet with a 7.9-inch display offering a 2048 x 1536 resolution with IPS technology. Asus is marketing the device as a premium-tier tablet that would be suited for entertainment tasks. Asus has its own suite of VisualMaster technologies designed to enhance the screen’s appearance, with the aim to provide as realistic an image as possible. The audio is backed by DTS technology and the rear camera offers 8 MP stills with a special low-light mode.

Asus offers a tweaked user interface on its Android tablets with its ZenUI. Asus says there are 1,000 features added on top of Android with this UI. One of the most notable is the ability to launch different apps by swiping specific custom gestures on the screen.

The Asus ZenPad accessories include a foldable cover that doubles as a stand, and a stylus with a fine tip.
The Asus ZenPad accessories include a foldable cover that doubles as a stand, and a stylus with a fine tip.

In launching a new flagship-level tablet, Asus is by no means guaranteeing itself a commercial success. The tablet market has been shrinking for the past two quarters, according to analyst firm IDC Corp. IDC’s WorldWide Quarterly Tablet Tracker registered a 5.9 per cent decline in the first quarter of 2015, and that number includes two-in-one devices.

The tablet market is dominated by device-making powerhouses Apple Inc. and Samsung Corp., holding 26.8 per cent and 19.1 per cent of the worldwide market share respectively, according to IDC. Asus meanwhile is in fourth place at 3.8 per cent, behind Lenovo and losing market share compared to its 5.2 per cent share in Q1 of 2014.

So how does this flagship tablet hold up to the competition of Apple’s iPad mini 3 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S? We decided to compare the specs in this Google Spreadsheet:

Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+
More Articles

  • Eric Fender

    All tablets suck . You can’t do nothing with the hardware . Tablets shouldn’t cost more than $100.00 in my opinion .

    • ABworker

      You are right up to certain extent. I’ve seen iPads being used by service personnel to keep records etc. But for corporate use, you need windows computers.

      • heywould

        Same with ipods; important people use zunes.

  • Nem Ekpunobi

    I’m pretty sure the Zenpad in question ships with 4GB of RAM, not 2GB…

  • An excellent information, indeed this post gives exclusive and important points.

  • Zenpad does have SD card slot , Samsung S is more money