How Digitcom helped an auto parts firm roll out its new phone system across 12 sites

Running multiple locations is crucial for businesses in the manufacturing industry, but how do you ensure they’re all working in tandem?

That was the challenge facing Brampton, Ont.-based automotive parts manufacturer Matcor-Matsu Group Inc., which runs 12 manufacturing sites across North America, including four in Canada.

So when the time came came for the company to upgrade its phone systems, the task was daunting: 12 individual upgrades in locations as far flung as eastern Michigan and northern Mexico that nonetheless had to operate in a cohesive way.

Fortunately Matcor-Matsu hired Toronto-based CDN Channel Elite Award nominee Digitcom, a veteran telephone system supply and installation company that sells on-premise and hosted private branch exchange (PBX) solutions based on both its own cloud infrastructure and from providers such as Cisco Systems Inc. and Avaya Inc., to implement its new system.

To conduct the large-scale rollout, which involved upgrading 12 individual phone systems across North America, Digitcom developed a solution that allowed for all 12 sites to be managed from one location through centralized licensing and tools. Each site operated under the same umbrella, which allowed for increased efficiency managing the locations, interoperability between sites, and a significant reduction in ongoing maintenance costs.

It was above and beyond what Matcor-Matsu originally asked for: the initial request had simply been to replace old equipment, but Digitcom’s consultative process revealed several efficiency improvements, cost reductions, operational improvements, failover functionality, and ways to provide a quick return on investment.

Digitcom supported Matcor-Matsu’s migration to newer technologies not only on its phone system, but on peripheral technologies used by its phone system. It also migrated the automotive manufacturer’s physical servers to virtual servers, and its traditional phone lines to virtual session initiation protocol (SIP) lines – that is, VoIP Lines – to add new failover measures and reduce maintenance and operational costs.

Not only was the solution created and designed by Digitcom, but the entire project was handled by Digitcom technicians and project managers from start to finish.

The company’s deployment team even went the extra mile, literally, by travelling across North America by plane to arrive on site, staying in hotels located in little-known rural townships and working for weeks on end away from home to ensure the project was completed to Matcor-Matsu’s satisfaction.