Hashtag Trending – Skype for Business replaced, macOS gets free update with High Sierra

Microsoft is replacing Skype for Business with its new Teams app. People are asking questions about what Equifax knew about its breach and when. And Apple releases a free upgrade for its desktop operating system called High Sierra.

Trending on Google, Microsoft Teams is getting a major update at its Ignite conference in Orlando. The Slack competitor is angling to become the go-to place for business meetings using voice and video calls. To that end, Teams will now be replacing Skype of Business. This comes just two years after Skype for Business replaced Microsoft Lync. The rollout isn’t coming overnight though, with Microsoft giving no clear timeline for when Skype for Business will sunset. With the change, Microsoft Teams becomes the core communications tool in the world’s most famous productivity suite, Office 365, used by 60 million customers.

On, Reddit, another new wrinkle to the ongoing Equifax breach saga. Redditors are pointing to an August 10th announcement from Equifax that it acquired ID Watchdog, an identity protection company. What’s questionable here is the timing of the acquisition. Equifax says it knew about the breach of 143 million customer identities at the end of July. But it didn’t disclose that until six weeks later. That means Equifax acquired this identity protection company during a period which it knew that many of its customers were at risk of identity theft. Equifax executives also sold $2 million of company stock in early August, but the firm says they were unaware of the intrusion.

From Twitter, Apple released MacOS High Sierra on Monday. The upgrade is a free download. New features include Apple File System, said to make copying files and directories nearly instantaneous. High Efficiency Video Cording should allow more efficient storage and streaming of 4K-quality video. And more support for virtual reality has been added, with support for the HTC Vive headset coming to SteamVR on Mac later this year, and support for 360-degree video coming to Final Cut Pro X soon as well. Just remember to back up your Mac before doing that upgrade.