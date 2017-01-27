GoDaddy launches mobile website creation for dummies service

Getting a mobile website up and running just became a lot easier.

GoDaddy, the U.S.-based cloud platform and website builder for small ventures, has launched its new GoDaddy GoCentral, a mobile-optimized website building service with integrated marketing and e-commerce tools to help not only with website creation, but audience curation.

In a Jan. 25 press release, the company said the builder enables people to design a professional website in “under an hour, even on a mobile phone,” and supports more than 1,500 ideas or industries, from tradespeople to hair stylists to hockey coaches.

The simple interface can help anyone, even novices, customize and update their sites using a dashboard-based set of amplification tools.

“Traditional DIY site builders got it wrong by forcing people to focus their time on tweaking page layout instead of generating results,” says Lauren Antonoff, GoDaddy’s senior vice president and general manager. “Many small businesses struggle to attract visitors to their sites, and the little traffic they do get is largely coming from mobile devices. We’re fundamentally changing the approach by creating a mobile friendly experience that lets customers focus on achieving their goals, rather than worry about site designs. GoCentral is unique in that it helps customers get noticed, reach audiences wherever they are, and drive real results, including sales.”

Once a website is live, GoCentral gives users “built-in SEO tools, integrated email marketing, and the option to launch a Facebook page – all to help people find and connect with their audiences,” the company explains. These features let users improve their search rankings on Google quickly and easily, as well as jumpstart marketing campaigns, even for those with no previous experience.

The program also features a smart learning system that can create a complete website automatically by using pre-filled relevant sections and images. This smart algorithm, machine-learning- based system evolves with continued use. It also sends customers engagement and activity updates, in addition to highlighting key ways to improve results, the moment users log in.

GoDaddy notes that the GoCentral online store includes everything a proprietor might need to sell online, including a streamlined mobile checkout with reduced taps and swipes, support for Apple Pay and PayPal, and integrated product and inventory management.