Estée Lauder tags Toronto-based AR creator for chatbot

Estée Lauder is introducing a conversational lipstick chatbot with the help of the Toronto-based ModiFace.

The chatbot will work through Facebook Messenger and uses augmented reality technology to enhance the lipstick shopping experience. It will allow customers to virtually try on lipstick through the Messenger app, take a quiz to provide suggestions for recommended shades, and search for shades of lipstick based off of pictures of colors the customer is interested in.

This sort of chat bot is an example of the type of technology customers can begin to expect with their favorite retailers. Estée Lauder has partnered up with ModiFace for this particular experience. ModiFace has been on the front line regarding augmented reality technology for the beauty industry where it provides ‘AR-try on’ capabilities for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging.

“When it comes to augmented reality, we already see this being used by retailers specifically for product try on,” Parham Aarabi, CEO of ModiFace told ITbusiness.ca. “Artificial intelligence has significant potential but retailers are just beginning to look into how AI could be used to improve their business.”

And according to Aarabi, this is just the beginning for chatbots in retail situations.

“Chatbots provide an immediate capability to get advice and recommendations. We see them being used more and more in having a front line interface between brands and consumers,” he said.

Estée Lauder is using ModiFace’s facial recognition and AR product simulation technology for the new chatbot. It will be available on any device that can support Facebook Messenger.

The new lipstick chatbot is available now. You can check it out at the link below from your mobile device.

http://m.me/esteelauderlipartist