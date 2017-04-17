eMarketer predicts Canadian digital ad spending to grow by 16%, mobile by 40% in 2017

Canada’s digital and mobile ad spending are predicted to rise higher than ever this year, according to eMarketer Inc., by 16 and 40 per cent respectively.

Those numbers are contributing to across-the-board growth in Canadian media ad spending, which the market research firm expects to rise by 5.8 per cent to $10.74 billion this year.

“While Canada’s digital market is much smaller than that of the U.S., its growth rate and share of total paid media ad expenditures are comparable,” the company said in an April 12 statement announcing the results. “Advertisers will allocate 44.5 per cent of total media spending to digital, slightly more than 40.1 per cent in the U.S.”

While you might expect spending on traditional ad platforms such as print and television to be declining – and for print that is indeed the case, by a predicted seven per cent this year, though eMarketer expects print media to account for at least 11 per cent of total ad spending until at least 2020 – the latter is actually growing slightly, from approximately $2.46 billion in 2016 to an estimated $2.48 billion in 2017.

“Last June, AOL and Canadian broadcasting company Rogers Media announced that they were creating a private marketplace for programmatic TV,” eMarketer noted. “This development of targeted advertising will help push TV ad outlays to… 23.1 per cent of total ad spending in 2017.”

Mobile’s growth rate of 40 per cent, meanwhile, means that Canadian marketers are finally catching up to the U.S., who spend some 70.3 per cent of their digital advertising budgets on mobile.

By contrast, Canada’s expected mobile investment of $2.82 billion represents 59.1 per cent of digital ad spending, though eMarketer expects mobile to represent 77.6 per cent of Canada’s digital ad spending by 2021. (By then, it expects mobile’s share in the U.S. to be around 79.2 per cent.

To conduct the study, eMarketer’s researchers analyzed a series of quantitative and qualitative datasets from research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies, along with interviews with top executives at publishers, ad buyers and agencies, weighing data based on methodology and soundness.

Check out the company’s predictions between 2017 and 2020 below (click for a larger version).