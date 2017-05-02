Digital Transformation Award finalists announced

Twenty-six organizations from across Canada have been named as finalists in the inaugural Digital Transformation Awards.

“If there are those who still believe digital transformation impacts only select industries, our nominations show they are wrong. Profoundly wrong,” says Fawn Annan, President of IT World Canada (ITWC) and the driving force behind the awards program and an associated conference.

“Our nominees are from organizations and companies that are big and small and both private and public. They are carving out niches in traditional industries like farming and mining as well as in born-in-the-cloud operations that are disrupting the finance sector.”

Nominations came in from seven provinces, underscoring the national breadth of the digital transformation opportunity.

The finalists are: ENMAX, Aviva Canada Inc., CAPREIT, CIBC, Barrick Gold, Enercare Inc., Canadian Tire Corporation, Alberta Energy Regulator, Family Services Toronto, Connected North – Taking IT Global, College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, NatureFresh Farms, Tandet Group, Duha Colour, Humania Assurance, SinaLite, Food Profit Group, GoodLeaf Community Farms, Finn.ai, Who Plus You, Curasion Inc., Coast Capital Savings, Kinduct Technologies, Kinark Child and Family Services, City of Mississauga, and the City of Toronto.

The awards program was launched in January with a call for nominations. With IDC studies indicating Canada lags behind other companies in the embrace of digital transformation, ITWC hopes that celebrating the digital transformation excellence that is taking place will inspire others to advance their own journeys. There are four awards categories.

The winning organizations will be showcased during a reception following a Digital Transformation conference slated for June 14 in Toronto. Informatica is the premier sponsor both the conference and the events. Dell EMC has joined CA Technologies and Cisco as presenting sponsors for conference and Avaya is a presenting sponsor for the awards.

Supporters for the event include: the CIO Association of Canada, IDC , ICTC, Municipal Information Systems Association of Canada (MISA-AISM), Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA), Digital Nova Scotia, DeGroote School of Business at McMaster, iCanada, Canadian Information Processing Society (CIPS) Society of Information Management (SIM) – Toronto Chapter, Canadian Association of Management Consultants, Fin+Tech Growth Syndicate, Open North, and the Canadian Wireless Trade Show.

Noted CBC technology commentator Jesse Hirsh will serve as Master of Ceremony.

Look for stories on the finalists in the run up to the awards reception.