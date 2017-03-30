Coalition supports conference and awards program to drive digital transformation

A coalition of Canada’s top IT firms and business organizations committed to a bright, digitally-driven future has come together to support a national conference and award program designed to empower Canadian companies to seize on the opportunities of digital transformation.

“Canadian firms have been slow to leverage technology to reshape their businesses and meet the demands of today’s technology-empowered consumer,” says Fawn Annan, President of IT World Canada (ITWC) and organizer of the inaugural Digital Transformation Conference and Awards program.

“With the creation of a coalition around an awards program and conference, we have established the foundation for a network that will inspire and educate. Success breeds success, and by learning from the organizations that are successfully navigating the digital transformation journey, others will be inspired to begin their own journey of exploration.”

Three of Canada’s top technology companies are supporting the national awards program and the conference slated for June 14, 2017, in Toronto. Informatica, a leader in data integration and data solutions is a premier sponsor. Cisco and CA Technologies are presenting sponsors.

“As a CIO who’s using data to drive digital transformation at my own company, I rely on forums such as these to connect with like-minded individuals and to share best practices. By working together, we can create digital businesses that form new markets and drive distinct competitive advantages,” said Graeme Thompson, senior vice president and CIO, Informatica.

“Digital transformation is fundamentally changing how companies, governments, and entire industries approach the challenges and opportunities posed by an increasingly connected world,” said Rick Huijbregts, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Cisco Canada. “We are delighted to join in recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of organizations taking the next steps on their digital journey.”

CA Technologies is committed to helping Canadian companies identify and harness opportunities by supporting initiatives like the Digital Transformation Conference and Awards Program.

“The global economy and the application economy will soon converge. The need to innovate in the digital world is climbing in all priority lists and moving from optional to a must for companies to thrive going forward. All industries will be leveraging digital channels to connect with their customers,” says Kovar Gregory, Sr. Director of CA Technologies. “And those that are most successful will invest in their software factory to be agile and proactive to the demand.”

Recognizing digital transformation excellence

The Digital Transformation Awards will recognize the best examples of business or organizational digital transformations in the country. All Canadian businesses, organizations and government institutions are eligible. Nominations remain open until April 19.

Ambassadors and judges

Several high-profile industry leaders have helped develop the awards program and will serve as judges and ambassadors. Our champions include: Corinne Charette, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; Ted Maulucci, CIO, Tridel Corporation; Humza Teherany, President CIO Association of Canada; Lars Gorasson, General Manager, IDC Canada; Ron Babin, Ryerson; Bill Hutchison, co- founder iCanada; and Bashir Fancy, CEO, Canadian Information Processing Society.

Speakers to date

The conference will take place in Toronto. Among the confirmed influential speakers are: 2016 CanadianCIO of the Year Peter Bak, CIO, Humber River Hospital; Rick Huijbregts, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Cisco Canada; Kovar Gregory, Sr. Director, CA Technologies; Roy French, CIO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Samantha Liscio, Senior VP, eHealth Ontario; Stephanie Fry, VP Digital, Jackman Reinvents; and Cathy Simpson, T4G, VP Public Sector.

Supporters across business and technology

Coalition supporters include: the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster; The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC); the Municipal Information Systems Association of Canada (MISA-AISM); the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA); Digital Nova Scotia; iCanada; the Canadian Information Processing Society (CIPS); the Society of Information Management (SIM) – Toronto Chapter; the Canadian Association of Management Consultants; Fin+Tech Growth Syndicate; Open North; and the Canadian Wireless Trade Show.

Noted CBC technology commentator and ITWC columnist Jesse Hirsh will serve as Master of Ceremony.