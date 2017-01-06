Cherry looking to silence competitors with new quiet keyboard

A new quiet mechanical keyboard is looking to silence the competition.

Cherry, a Germany-based computer input device manufacturer, launched the MX Board Silent today at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, which runs from Jan. 5-8. The high end keyboard is ideal for volume-sensitive environments such as community offices, “enabling silent keystrokes with CHERRYs patented noise reduction technology without giving up on its uncompromising writing performance,” the company’s press release said.

The keyboard also boasts what the company calls “N-Key Rollover,” which allows up to 14 keys to be pressed simultaneously without having a single character disappear on its way to the screen.

To reduce audible clicks, Cherry combined the G80-3000, its bestselling keyboard designed for high-pressure environments, with its patented MX silent switches, which use uniquely-shaped rubber pads that the company claims are up to 30 per cent quieter than comparable keyboards.

And like the G80-3000, Cherry guarantees a service life of more than 50 million keystrokes. (Average numbers are hard to come by, but at least one programmer tracked his keystroke numbers for a year and arrived at approximately 2.6 million.)

The MX Board Silent is available in two colours: red and black, with the former having slightly less “release force” than the latter.

Unfortunately, at press time the keyboard is only available in international EU layout and is listed at a suggested retail price of $149.