Battery size officially to blame for Note 7 fires, Samsung investigation reveals

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that an investigation by Samsung Electronics Ltd. has determined an “irregularly sized” battery was officially the cause behind last year’s Galaxy Note 7 explosions.

The article, which cites “people familiar with the matter,” has been published three days before Samsung is scheduled to formally reveal the results of its investigation on Jan. 23.

The article notes that only certain batteries were of irregular size, leading to overheating, while others had “manufacturing problems.

“Samsung’s report on Monday will conclude that the issue with the batteries from Samsung SDI was an irregularly sized battery that didn’t fit properly in the phone, according to the people, who said that the incongruence caused the overheating,” authors Timothy W. Martin and John D. McKinnon wrote. “In the Galaxy Note 7 phones carrying batteries made by ATL, the flaw centers on a manufacturing issue resulting from the quick ramp-up in production of replacement phones, these people said. It wasn’t clear what the manufacturing issues were.”

The Galaxy Note 7, which was well-reviewed when it hit the market in August, carried batteries from one of two suppliers: Samsung affiliate Samsung SDI Co. or Hong Kong-based Amperex Technology Ltd., which has production facilities in China. Though Samsung officials initially believed that only batteries manufactured by Samsung SDI were overheating, and recalled those devices while ramping up production of Amperex battery-powered smartphones to replace them, reports of fires continued and Samsung issued an official recall of all devices in September.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the combined expense of the Note 7 recall and its damage to Samsung’s brand could end up costing the company at least $5 billion USD.

Amperex and Samsung SDI declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal story.

The company has also been in the news this week thanks to a high-profile investigation of vice chair and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, who was accused by South Korean authorities for allegedly conspiring with impeached South Korean president Park Geun-hye to further his control of the company. However, the authorities’ request for an arrest warrant was denied on Thursday.