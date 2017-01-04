Asus unveils ultra-light business notebook at CES

Asus has unveiled what it claims is the world’s lightest 14-inch business notebook at CES in Las Vegas.

Whatever the semantics, the Asus Pro B9440 is certainly light, weighing just 2.31 pounds despite a magnesium alloy, rather than aluminum, chassis.

The notebook is powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 U-series processors, with optional Intel vPro and Trusted Platform Module support, for an optimized Windows 10 experience and secure hardware-based data encryption, respectively. The device also boasts an ergonomically designed keyboard.

In terms of wireless support, the B9440 includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

According to a company press release, expansion options include “two USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-C (USB-C) ports for high-speed data transfers, with one port also supporting power delivery and docking connections”, as well as enhanced desktop-grade expansion capabilities such as the optional Asus SimPro Dock USB-C docking station, which features “dual DisplayPort interfaces, USB-C and Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, VGA, HDMI, LAN and an SD Card reader.”

It will be available for purchase in May 2017, starting at $999 USD.