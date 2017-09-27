Apple, Google, Microsoft top list of world’s 100 most valuable brands [infographic]

New York City-based Interbrand has released its 18th list of the world’s most valuable brands, and tech companies are high on the list.

In addition to certifying Apple Inc., Google Inc., and Microsoft Corp., as the first, second, and third most valuable global brands, respectively, the brand consultancy and design firm named four other tech giants in its top 10 alone: Amazon.com Inc. at number five, Samsung Electronics Ltd. at number six, Facebook Inc. at number eight, and IBM Corp. at number 10.

Other tech companies on the list of 100 included Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp. and, making their first appearances on the list, Netflix Inc. at number 78 and Salesforce.com Inc. at number 84. In all, 15 brands came from the technology sector.

Interbrand’s rankings are based on three key components:

The financial performance of a given company’s branded products and services;

The role its brand plays in influencing customer choice;

The strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for its company.

Apple and Google have held the top positions on the list for five consecutive years. According to Interbrand, Apple’s brand value grew by three per cent to $184.15 billion (all figures USD) in 2017, while Google’s brand value grew by six per cent to $141.70 billion.

Others on the top 10 experienced even higher growth: Facebook led the pack at 48 per cent, its value growing by approximately $48.18 billion, while Amazon experienced 29 per cent growth worth $64.8 billion, and Adobe grew by $9.06 billion, or 19 per cent.

Check out the full list below (click for a larger version), or download the full report here.