Guess what the most popular item was on Amazon Prime Day

To the surprise of no one, Amazon Inc. has revealed that it’s Echo speaker was the best seller on the company’s third annual Prime Day.

The basic Echo model was discounted by a significant 50 per cent to $89.99 USD, while the Echo Dot, the smaller option, was brought down by 30 per cent. The Echo Dot was the best selling device across any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally. The tech giant has reported that the Echo devices sold seven times more devices globally than on Prime Day 2016.

Keep in mind, the Echo devices aren’t officially available in Canada yet, but can still be used in Canada.

The company has faced criticism yet again for lackluster Prime Day deals, but if you were shopping for your first smart home assistant, this was the day to do it. Amazon has gone all in with its Alexa-powered devices, which can be used to shop right off of the Amazon store, as well as check things like the weather, stream music, call an Uber, etc.

But despite any negative press about these deals, the third annual Prime Day was yet another success for the Seattle-based giant. In a statement made after the event, it called Prime Day 2017 the biggest sales event ever for Amazon devices in the U.S. and around the world. That would include the Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Kindle devices, as well as the new 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV, the Amazon Fire TV.

In Canada, the best selling items were the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and the 8-pack of AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries.

But one question remains, how many people purchased a Amazon Echo device by using an Amazon Echo?

In the last half of the year, Amazon officially entered the grocery business when it acquired Whole Foods for a resounding $13.7 billion. This news came following the pilot program of a grocery store for Prime members that doesn’t have any cashiers.