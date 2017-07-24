AcuteNet brings the tech industry’s spirit of collaboration to healthcare

Whether it’s Salesforce and Microsoft or Facebook and Samsung, few sectors know the value of collaboration like the tech industry – and now AcuteNet Inc. is bringing that spirit of collaboration to healthcare.

The Mississauga-based SaaS provider and CDN Channel Elite Award nominee’s cloud-based software provides hospitals, home care, long term care facility, community care, palliative care, hospices, and mental health institutions with their own private, encrypted patient information platform that can be accessed by any desktop or mobile device in both online and offline modes, while at the same time providing access to the wealth of online information that helps them deliver the best possible care.

According to its website, AcuteNet has been used by more than 11,000 nurses, clinicians, and physicians to deliver more than 7 million clinical assessments and care plans to more than 2.4 million patients, while its 53 customers span government, agencies, and not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare providers including the insurance sector in Canada, the U.S., and Singapore.

The secret to AcuteNet’s success is visual: Rather than dictating a set of predefined tasks for users to perform, the company offers customers a framework that allows for flexible clinical assessments, care plans, reporting, and administration, leaving more resources available for patient care.

On its website, the company emphasizes four innovations setting it apart from the competition:

Digitization and Workflow Automation: With AcuteNet, digitization and automation of clinical assessment standards and forms such as InterRAI Instruments are delivered within a time frame that ranges between two weeks and three months. Led by its customer requirements and industry standards, the company’s private cloud solution can be accessed through any device, anytime and anywhere. Private Cloud Computing: AcuteNet’s cloud enabled framework eliminates the need for IT infrastructure. Instead, the company delivers and supports digitization and automation through its own secured private cloud infrastructure or within a customer’s own data centre while remaining fully compliant with patient health information privacy requirements. Web Service Integration With Any Computing Infrastructure, Anywhere: AcuteNet acts as an extension to corporate IT, accommodating two-way data interchanges with any system including single-sign-on while giving customers access to industry information such as diseases and drug databases, allowing AcuteNet users secure, real-time access to the illness information and medication needed to deliver the right patient care. Multi-Layer Encryption: The architecture under AcuteNet’s framework is based on the seven principles of Privacy by Design and Security by Kill Chain, with multiple layers of encryption, enabling offline access when the Internet is unavailable while remaining fully compliant with patient health information privacy requirements.

The company also offers customers what it calls a “highly economical” pricing structure based on the number of patients seen, with unlimited access and utilization.