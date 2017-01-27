8 business video facts you need to know, according to Vidyard

Video is an important aspect of every business in every industry in 2017, but if your business wants its content to stand out in a crowded field, there are a few lessons the video marketing experts at Vidyard think you need to know.

For the company’s 2017 Video in Business Benchmark Report, Vidyard looked at the video data of 250,000 videos across 500 companies from multiple industries. These stats will give businesses an idea of what type of video is succeeding in the market, and what some of the best video marketeers are doing.

Video has never been more important for businesses, Vidyard said, and the companies that are succeeding already know this. But in 2017, that importance is only going to grow.

“50 per cent of your content in 2017 should be video. Stop looking for that blogger, start looking for that videographer,” says Hubspot co-founder and CEO Brian Halligan, who is quoted alongside Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg as one of several executives highlighting the importance of a video strategy in businesses.

Without further ado, here are Vidyard’s eight business video facts you need to know.

B2B businesses have published 293 videos on average and are expected to double the size of their video libraries within 16 months. Businesses in high tech and manufacturing were the most frequent publishers in 2016, averaging more than 20 videos per month. The average video length in B2B is eight minutes, though 56 per cent of videos published in 2016 were less than two minutes. Videos under 90 seconds retain 53 per cent of viewers on average; those over 30 minutes retain only 10 per cent of viewers. 85 per cent of businesses now have internal resources for producing video content to help them meet the growing demand for content. 85 per cent of views of business-related videos take place on desktop browsers; only 14 per cent take place on mobile. Businesses producing 50-plus videos per year are far more likely to use advanced video analytics and to be increasing video budgets. Wednesday is the busiest day of the week for B2B video viewing.

You can download Vidyard’s entire report here.